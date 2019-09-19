Curry, Vincent R., - 36, of San Bernardino, CA passed away peacefully on the morning of September 9, 2019. He was born in Atlantic City NJ to Anita and Robert Curry in 1983. Vincent served our flag and country bravely and gallantly as a member of the USMC 2nd Platoon Alpha Company (Apache), 2D Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, as part of a Stryker team in the Middle East during his combat tours. Vincent was a people pleaser, raised to be loyal to his friends and country, which he always put ahead of himself. He was a great person and great Marine. He suffered from PTSD, addiction, and other ailments attributed from war. Vincent grew up in Margate. He was typical shore kid who loved to surf the LOBE, go boating, swimming, and fishing. He started demonstrating catch and release at an early age, so he could always have fish to catch another day. Catching his own bait for tautog and sharks and crabbing with hand lines were his favorite things to do. He also enjoyed his time as a Margate City Lifeguard, where he won the rookie doubles row, and rowed awhile for ACHS, enjoying victory there also. He enjoyed playing all sports on various teams and levels. His hobbies were collecting comic books, coins, and sport memorabilia. He loved to cook and to be in the company of all animals. He was a big time Redskins and Astros fan. One of Vincent's fondest memories was hanging at USCG Station Atlantic City with his D. He always got a big hoot when the SAR alarm went off, as we would run to the boats he was never far behind, patiently waiting on the docks for our return with a big smile and wave. Vincent is preceded in death by his father Robert Curry, loving grandmother Henrietta Franchetti, and her companion Stanly Meehan. He is survived by his wife Alexandria, his daughter Collette of San Bernardino, CA, son lil Vincent Curry Jr. of San Diego, CA, his mother Anita M. Franchetti, his sisters Erica and Delana of Miami, FL, and Sloane Stockton of Philadelphia, PA, his uncle Scot Franchetti of Freehold, NJ, and his Loving D, uncle David Franchetti of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, to whom he will be sadly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial gathering on Friday, September 20th, 6-8 pm at Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, 304 Shore Rd. Somers Point, NJ 08244. Service and interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
Most Popular
-
A Florida man had been missing for 22 years. Here's how Google Earth helped solve the mystery.
-
Vice president's nephew, Conway's cousin to marry in Atlantic City
-
Atlantic City 'not a 9-casino market,' Golden Nugget owner says
-
At least 19 people injured in Wildwood balcony collapse, investigation underway
-
Fire destroys Luby's Bar in Egg Harbor City
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
STEP REPAIRS Brick, Concrete, Repointing. Pavers & Chimney. Insured & Licensed 609-2…
EXPERT Building & Remodeling Bathrooms, kitchens, Custom Ceramic Tile, Custom Decks, Win…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.