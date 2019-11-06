Curtin, Judith, - 69, of Ocean View, NJ passed away peacefully Sunday, November 3, 2019, while surrounded by her devoted family. Judith was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and attended West Catholic Girls High School. After moving to Somers Point, NJ, in the interim of her High School years, Judith then graduated from the Ocean City High School in 1968. Judith is predeceased by her mother; Henrietta "Dixie" McCarron, father; James McCarron and brother; Jimmy McCarron. Judith is survived by her sons; Christian (Laeticia) Curtin and Cory (Lauren) Curtin; daughter; Kathryn Gannon and sister; Jane (nee McCarron) O'Hara. Judith (Tutu) was a loving and devoted grandmother to six grandchildren; Christopher Pennock, Kailani Curtin, Shaela Gannon, Dillon Curtin, Ainsleigh Curtin and Scarlett Curtin. Judith was also survived by her nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Judith enjoyed many of life's offerings to include reading, sewing, crocheting/knitting and horticulture (gardening). Most of all she enjoyed supporting her children and grandchildren with all of their endeavors. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Godfrey Funeral Home located at 644 Route 9 South, Marmora, NJ, Friday, with an additional viewing November 8, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Parish of Saint Maximilian Kolbe - Church of the Resurrection located at 200 Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ. Mass will be offered following Friday's viewing. Interment will be done privately. In lieu of flowers, please make donations made to the Parish of Saint Maximilian Kolbe - Church of the Resurrection by accessing the following website: https://osvonlinegiving.com/4368, select "quick give" and noting 'Judith Curtin' in the "Specials Intentions Box." For assistance contact church administration at (609) 390-0664.
