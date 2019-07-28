Cusack, Christine Noel, - , 72, of Brigantine passed away on Wednesday July 24, 2019. Christine was born in Northfield to the late Harry Casper and Agnes Marie Dickerson. She was a graduate of Atlantic City High School. Christine was formerly the office manager at Seashore Sprinklers in Brigantine. Christine was the beloved wife of the late James "Jimmy" Cusack. She is survived by her daughter Cathleen Klemm (Ronald), her son Patrick Broecker (Kristen) and her step-daughter Suzanne McCue. She is the proud grandmother of P.J. and Kaylyn, Kyle and Ciara, Faith, Christopher, Dallas, Cooper and her great-granddaughter Madison Grace. She is also survived by her sister Janet Whoy (Larry) and her brothers George Dickerson (Bev), Tim Dickerson and Michael Dickerson (Lynn) and her best friend Barbara Knoell. As per Christine's wishes there will be no services. In lieu of flowers please send donations in Christine's memory to the Scleroderma Research Foundation, 230 Montgomery Street, San Francisco CA 94104. To share your fondest memory of Christine please visit www.keatesplum.com Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.

