Cusack, William D., - 80, of Northfield, died peacefully in his home on Saturday, January 12th. William was an area resident all of his life, having lived in Atlantic City and Northfield. He was a United States Army veteran and was stationed in Korea. He worked over 42 years at Lenox China in Galloway. William was predeceased by his wife of over 58 years, Barbara L. Cusack. William is survived by their three daughters: Karen Aponte of Mays Landing, Kristine (John) Conlow of Northfield, and Kathleen Cusack (Gary Buchmann) of Somers Point. William has six grandchildren: Jessica Aponte of Galloway, Jenna Aponte (William Schmincke) of Mays Landing, David Miller (Margot Collins) of Hockessin, Delaware, Deanna Aponte (Angel Guibas) of Galloway, Allison (David) Andrews of Absecon, and Amanda (Michael) Polt of Hamilton. William is also survived by three amazing great-grandchildren: Audrey Schmincke, Marceline Schmincke, and Eliana Guibas. William was predeceased by his brother Thomas Cusack of Thorofare. William is survived by his brother Michael Cusack of Northfield and Debby Cusack (widow of Thomas) his sister-in-law. A private burial is planned. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for his family at: adams-perfect.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.