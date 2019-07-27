Cuzzilla, Marie P., - 88, of Hammonton, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at AtlantiCare Medical Center in Atlantic City. Born in Hammonton she was a lifelong resident there. She was a member of the Military Officers Association of America Wives Club where she formerly served as President. Marie enjoyed cooking, entertaining and reading. She was predeceased by her husband of sixty years, Stephen Cuzzilla, two brothers, Peter Paul Lucca and his wife Frances and Joseph Lucca and his wife Harriett, one sister, Frances DiSalvo and her husband Angelo. She is survived by many nieces and nephews including Michael Lucca (Donna), David Lucca (Jan), Susan Fagotti (Bob), Patricia Gardella (Bill), Paula Lucca, Pam Dzielak (Tom), Doreen Vitalo, Dominick Cuzzilla (Donna), Jerry Vitalo (Patty), and many great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends. A viewing will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019, from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish Church of St. Joseph's, 226 French Street in Hammonton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Entombment will follow at Greenmount Cemetery in Hammonton. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton, NJ. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
