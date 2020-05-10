Cvelich, Matthew N., Sr., - 89, of Brigantine, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Matthew was born in Jersey City to the late Paul and Mary (née Lesica) Cvelich. He was formerly a Meat Department Manager at the Grand Union Food Store in Montvale, NJ. Matthew was a member of the Brigantine Garden Club and the Knights of Columbus at St. Thomas Church in Brigantine. He was the beloved husband of the late Susan (née Mazzola). Matthew is survived by his daughter Susan Faccone, his son Matthew N. Cvelich, Jr, his grandchildren Nicole and Matthew, great-granddaughter Ariana and his sister Mary Petrine. A Memorial Mass for Matthew will be held at a later date. Inurnment will take place privately at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. To share your fondest memory of Matthew please visit www.keatesplum.com Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
