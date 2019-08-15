Czachorowski, Steven Roy, - 63, of Northfield, passed away unexpectedly at home on August 11, 2019. Steve was born in Pittsburg, PA and moved to NJ as a young boy. He graduated from Mainland HS in 1976 and worked for Modern Gas in Egg Harbor Township until his retirement. Steve will forever be remembered for his heart of gold and the unwavering love he had for his family. He will be dearly missed. Steve was predeceased by his mother, Dorothy Czachorowski, and is survived by his father, Arthur; brothers, David (Linda) and Richard (Kim); wife, Susan; sons, Steven, Jr. and Joshua; and the light of his life, his granddaughter, Chelsea. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 10-12pm at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road in Northfield. Burial will immediately follow at Laurel Memorial Park in Pomona. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Steve's name to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com.
