D'Agostino, Catherine M., - 93, of Hammonton, NJ, nee Lafferty, passed away Thursday January 17, 2019 at her residence. Born in Minotola, NJ Catherine was a Hammonton resident most of her life. For over forty years, Catherine was Secretary-Treasurer of D'Agostino Agency, the insurance agency founded by her beloved husband, John, and celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Catherine Lafferty D'Agostino is remembered as a remarkable woman, and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She encouraged others to see the positive side of life, and was known for her warmth, quick wit and common sense approach to navigating life's opportunities and challenges. Predeceased by her beloved husband John she is survived by her loving children, son John D'Agostino Jr. and his wife Michele, daughter Sharon D'Agostino. Grandchildren Natalie, Stephanie, John M. all D'Agostino and Mike Mulvenna. Relatives and friends are invited celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday January 23, 2019 at the St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Joseph Church 3rd & French Sts. Hammonton at 11 AM. Visitation 10-11 AM prior to mass at the church on Wednesday. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery. Arrangements by Landolfi Funeral Home, Hammonton, NJ
