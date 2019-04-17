D'Agostino, Lorraine, - 81, of Mays Landing, passed away at home on April 12th, 2019. She is survived by her five children: Anthony (Betty), Stephen, David (Dawn), Lauren and Lisa (David), as well as five grandsons, two granddaughters, and six great-grandchildren. Lorraine worked in healthcare her entire career in Philadelphia and South Jersey. Lorraine was very active in local politics in New Jersey for many years, acting as a precinct captain on Election Days, as well as a member of the Ocean City Democratic Club in the 1980's and 1990's. She believed that it does not matter your political affiliation, so long as you inform yourself and exercise your right to vote. Lorraine loved travel and adventure. She visited England, Italy, the Cayman Islands, Dominican Republic and her bucket list trip to the Bahamas with her partner, Ken, who pre-deceased her in 2015. A memorial service will be held in June. Details to be released at a later date.(Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
