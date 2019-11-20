D'Alessandro, Anthony J., - 93, of Mays Landing, passed away November 18, 2019 at 93 years old. Beloved and devoted husband of 65 years to Regina (nee Ricca), loving father of Regina Dailey (Mike), Anthony (Maria) and Teresa Hayes (Kevin). Grandfather of Anthony Foley (Annie), Colleen Dailey, Michele Lamoureux (Pascal), Melissa Gallagher (Kevin), Kevin and Alicia Hayes. Great grandfather of Sean, Jack, Alexiane, Seaena, Ava, Isaiah, Caleb and Luke. Brother of Carmine (Joann) and the late Rosemarie Stiles (Jack), Raymond (Fran), and brother in law of Gerald Ricca (Rosaleen) and many nieces and nephews. Visitation on Friday, November 22 from 9 am -10:30am at St Vincent DePaul Church, 5021 Harding Hwy., Mays Landing, NJ with a service at 10:30 am. Interment with military honors at Harleigh Cemetery, Camden. In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
