D'Alessandro, Patricia JoAnn (nee Mason), - 84, of Vineland, , NJ passed away on Sunday afternoon in the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Mrs. D'Alessandro was born in San Diego, CA, raised in New York, where she met and married Bruno D'Alessandro. She was a longtime resident of Piney Hollow then Vineland NJ. She was the daughter of the late Patricia (Mansur) & William Mason. She is predeceased by her husband Bruno & son James D'Alessandro. Before retiring, Mrs. D'Alessandro was employed at the Claridge Hotel & Casino. She had previously been employed as a seamstress at several of the local clothing manufacturers. Mrs. D'Alessandro attended Mass at the Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish-Church (Our Lady of Victories Church). She enjoyed being with her family and Mia (dog from K9 Hearing companions), cross stitch, knitting, and other crafts. She was an avid Disney fan and quite proud of sharing a birthday with Donald Duck. She is survived by her remaining 5 children; Carmine & his wife Antoinette D'Alessandro, Veronica D'Alessandro, William & his wife Paula D'Alessandro, Richard & his wife Malinda D'Alessandro, and Robert D'Alessandro. Her 10 Grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, Her Brothers; William Mason & Kim Mason and Sister; Kathy Christensen as well as many Nieces & Nephews, Great Nieces and Nephews, and cousins. Relatives & friends will be received on Friday evening from 7:00-9:00 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd. Vineland, NJ 08360. On Saturday from 10:00-11:00 AM follow by 11AM Mass at Our Lady of Victories Church, 202 N. West Blvd. Landisville, NJ 08326 (Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish). For those who wish to make a memorial contribution please send to the D'Alessandro family care of Pancoast Funeral Home. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
