D'Ambrosio, Mary E. (Fabuien), - 90, of Absecon, passed peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Royal Suites in Galloway, NJ. She was born on September 2, 1928 in Northfield, NJ. Raised by her Aunt Mary, Mary grew up living and working on Gross Winery which is not the site of the Galloway Municipal Building on Jimmie Leeds Road. Mary worked as a school custodian at the H. Ashton Marsh School on New Jersey Ave, Absecon, NJ. She is predeceased by husband, Norman J. D'Ambrosio, Sr.; mother, Agnes M. Fabuien; father, Albert F. Fabuien, Sr.; aunt, Mary E. Fabuien; brother, Lawrence Fabuien; brother, Albert F. (Bud) Fabuien, Jr; brother-in-law, Joseph Muhlbaier, Sr.; as well as many other aunts and uncles. Mary is survived by sister, Ruth Muhlbaier of Galloway; six children, Nancy, Denise, Dennis, Mary, Norman (April), and Michael (Karen); five grandchildren, Jessica-Rae D'Ambrosio Beyer (Andrew), Amber D'Ambrosio (Jordon), Emily D'Ambrosio, Evan D'Ambrosio and Ariel D'Ambrosio; three great grandchildren and one on the way, Delilah Beyer, Tallulah Beyer, Haylee Rae Conover and Baby Beyer. A gathering will be held on Friday, March 22nd from 5:00 to 5:30 PM with a service at 5:30 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
