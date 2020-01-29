D'Amico, John, - 82, of Cape May Court House, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020, at 3:15 pm, at his home surrounded by his loving family. John was born in Wildwood to the late Viola and Michael D'Amico and was a long time resident of Wildwood until moving to Cape May Court House. He attended St. Ann's grade school and graduated from Wildwood Catholic High School in 1955. He was a lifetime member of the Wildwood Fire Company, where he held all ranks from 2nd Lieutenant to Chief. He was Chief of the Wildwood Fire Company for thirteen years, 1969 1982. He was owner of Stenacher Oil Company along with his father. He also owned the Planter Peanut Shop on the Wildwood Boardwalk. He was employed as a salesman for Fedway Liquor, until his retirement. John was heavily involved in his community, including sitting as Chairman of the City of Wildwood Parking Authority. John served as President of the Wildwood Jaycees, and was awarded the distinguished Jaycee Service Award for the State of New Jersey. He was also Chairman of the Miss New Jersey Pageant. John was involved in scouting with the Wildwood's Boy Scout Troops for twenty-five years. John was an associate professor for the National Fire Academy. He was the Deputy Fire Marshall, Arson Investigator and Training Coordinator for the Cape May County Fire Academy. He was a member of the Firemen's Association for 47 years. John is survived by his beloved wife, Janice, his sons John, Mark (Lisa), and Christopher, his daughters, Theresa Grant (Ed), Mary, Donna Torroni (Steve), and Beth Poole (Nicholas). He was predeceased by his brother, Reverend Michael D'Amico and his daughter, Robin Lowcher. John is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited attend services for John D'Amico on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Notre Dame De La Mer Parish, 2900 Atlantic Avenue. Calling hours will begin at 9:00 am 10:45 am, followed by Mass and Final Call. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to BIKEBOXPROJECT.ORG (Fundraising for Parkinson's) Condolences may be made to Ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Service information
11:00AM-11:45AM
2900 Atlantic Ave.
Wildwood, NJ 08260
