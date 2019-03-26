D'Amore, BettyAnn (nee Donnelly), - 80, of Dorothy, NJ passed away Sunday morning, March 24, 2019. BettyAnn was born in Glassboro, NJ, and resided in Dorothy for over 50 years. BettyAnn resided in her home that was built for her and her husband, Joseph Vincent D'Amore Sr. (predeceased) who were married for 48 years, lived with her daughter Bonnie D'Amore-Smith, son-in-law Steven Smith, and grandchildren Cory D'Amore and Sofia Smith. BettyAnn worked for the Weymouth Twp. school system for many years before working for the Lake Lenape Boarding Home in Mays Landing which she retired from. BettyAnn was a well-known loveable person who enjoyed crocheting, solving puzzles, taking walks on the boardwalk and spending quality time with her family and friends which always placed a smile upon her face. BettyAnn D'Amore is survived by her four children: David D'Amore, Joseph D'Amore Jr., Bonnie D'Amore-Smith, Roseann D'Amore-Denan, 11 Grandchildren: Nathaniel, Katelyn, Heather, Benjamin, Ashley, Joseph III, Kristina, Samantha, Toni, Cory, and Sofia, and 14 great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held, on Friday, March 29th, from 11 am to 12 noon at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, where services will be held at 12 pm. Burial will be in the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estelle Manor, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Atlantic Co. Veterans Cemetery, payable to the Atlantic Co. Veterans Cemetery, 109 Boulevard Route 50, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
