D'Andre, Jean Richard, - of Ocean City, NJ born October 25, 1928, in Washington DC, entered into the presence of his Lord on Dec 8th, 2019 surrounded by family at his home. He devoted his life to proclaiming the gospel as a faithful servant of Jesus Christ. Jean served as senior pastor of three churches (40 years) before retiring and serving as interim pastor and visitation pastor (21 years). He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Eileen Watt D'Andre and by his son David D'Andre (wife Allexae Caldwell), daughter Sharon D'Andre Fitzpatrick (husband Patrick), eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and many more relatives and friends who loved him and were blessed to have known him. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that gifts be given to Samaritan's Purse in Jean's memory because they helped rebuild their home after Hurricane Sandy. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
