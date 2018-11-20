D'Augustine, Joan V., - 78, of Ventnor, passed away peacefully, at home on November 17, 2018. Born in Vineland, she was raised in Atlantic City. She lived in Absecon before moving to Ventnor, living there for 45 years. Joan loved the boardwalk and the beach and treasured the time she was able to be by the water. She was also an avid listener to talk radio, listening to various local commentators. She was very well known for her jewelry, picking up various pieces and wearing her gems and stones every day. She also loved the drives she took with her family, especially to Cape May and to Barnegat Light. She will be remembered as a foodie and loved sampling baked goods from her favorite bakeries. She will also be remembered for her sense of humor. She has been described as having the excitement of a child as it comes to living her life. She was a friend to many but most importantly a mother to her six children, who she loved from the second they were born until the moment she passed away. She is predeceased by her son, John J. D'Augustine; her father, John D'Augustine and mother Elizabeth Rysdyk; her grandmother, Bridgett V. Doherty; her uncle, John L. Rysdyk; and her friend, Carol J. Holdzkom. She is survived by her children, Frank R. Grottola, III, Michael V. D'Augustine, Gary P. Grottola, Leonard Grottola, Veronica L. Mancuso and James E. Grottola; her uncle, Edward Rysdyk; her grandchildren, Anthony K. Burgess, Gary Grottola, Jr. and Alicia Grottola; and her many great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 11AM to 12PM at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon on Wednesday, November 21, 2018. A service will follow immediately at 12PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Atlantic County Humane Society, 1401 Absecon Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401 or the Community Food Bank of Southern New Jersey, 6735 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ 08234. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(1) entry
So sorry for your loss, Bill and Ed Kline
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.