D'Elia, Frank A., - 100, of Stone Harbor, NJ passed away December 9, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia to the late Gaetano and Chiarina D'Elia. Frank enlisted in the US Army in 1942 and served several campaigns including Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, and Ardennes. He was a visitor to Stone Harbor since 1920 before buying his home in 1977. Frank is a member of St. Paul's Church, a 63-year member of the Knights of Columbus, and a 68-year member of San Alfonso Retreat League. Pope Benedict honored Frank in 2015 when he became a Knight of St. Gregory The Great. Stone Harbor and Avalon honored him this year on Veterans Day, his 100th birthday, for his service to his country and community. He was predeceased by his wife Pauline in 2003. Frank is survived by his daughters: Pauline (Elmer) D'Elia Tate and Kathy (Bruce) Williams; grandchildren: Anthony Brullo and Nicole Difiore; and great-grandchildren: Faith, Tyler, Matthew, Elijah, and Josiah. Along with his wife and parents, he is predeceased by 5 siblings. Funeral services will be Friday, December 27, 2019, at St. Brendan The Navigator Parish - St. Paul's Church, 9910 Third Avenue, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247. A viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Mass will start at 10:45 a.m. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Yeadon, PA. Donations may be made in Frank's name to St. Paul's Church. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
K H COINS AND JEWELRY Buying Jewelry, Coins, Stamps, Gold, Silver, Platinum & Collectibl…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.