d'Hedouville, Agnes Veronica, - 85, of Margate, passed away at Atlantic Care Hospital, Atlantic City on April 4th, 2019. Born October 31, 1933 in Philadelphia, PA, she lived in Philadelphia, Ventnor, Galloway Twp., and Margate NJ. She graduated from Hallahan High School in Philadelphia, and she worked for Albert M. Greenfield Real Estate in Philadelphia and Atlantic City. Agnes had been a member of the St. Martha Society at St. James Church in Ventnor. Survivors include Henry d'Hedouville Sr., spouse; Henry d'Hedouville Jr., son and seven grandchildren. Agnes was preceded in death by her daughter Jane Agnes Stanwood, her father Franz Schmitt, her mother Jane Doughtery, her sister Jane Richards and her brother Frank Schmitt. Agnes was always dedicated to her faith and family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 9th at Holy Trinity Parish: Blessed Sacrament Church in Margate at 11AM with a visitation beginning at 10AM. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Homes, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences can be extended to family at ghwimberg.com.
