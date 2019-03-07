da Fonseca, Maria L., - 91, of Brigantine, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019, at 8:15 pm. The trumpets sounded and the gates opened leaving behind two daughters; Ameilia Gonzalez and Isabel Da Cruz, three grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. A Gathering of Friends and Family will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 12 pm til 1 pm at Our Lady Star of the Sea 2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 pm. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for the family at adams-perfect.com.

