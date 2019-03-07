da Fonseca, Maria L., - 91, of Brigantine, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019, at 8:15 pm. The trumpets sounded and the gates opened leaving behind two daughters; Ameilia Gonzalez and Isabel Da Cruz, three grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. A Gathering of Friends and Family will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 12 pm til 1 pm at Our Lady Star of the Sea 2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 pm. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for the family at adams-perfect.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.