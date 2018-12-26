Da Silva Amorim- Kocick, Suzana Maria, - age 36, of Galloway New Jersey, was tragically taken from us on December 19th, 2018. Born on December 21st, 1981 in Recife, Brazil. Suzana decided to migrate to the United States after graduating with a Bachelors Degree in speech therapy, from the University of Campinas. She settled in Atlantic County, New Jersey, and was employed with the Borgota for nearly nine years. Having expertise in food and beverage leadership, Suzana then moved her employment to the newly opening Hard Rock. She was a steward leader and was admired by all staff as well as patrons. She was known in the community for having a empowering drive as an employee, and representing the kindest of hearts. Suzana is survived by her Spouse: Aleksandar Radivojevic. Children: Sophia Kocick and Leticia Kocick. Sisters: Vanessa Da Silva Amorim, Camila Da Silva Amori, and Natalia Carrah Amorim. Parents: Suely Coelho Da Silva, Carlos Anildo Brederode De Amorim and Garlene Silva Carrah De Amorim. and Grandparents: Ozilta Brederode De Amorim, Maria Da Conceicao Coelho Da Silva and Helio Quirino Da Silva. Services will be held at 1:30 pm with a visitation beginning at 12:30 pm on Thursday December 27th, 2018 at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Rd. Linwood, NJ 08221. Burial to follow at the Holy Cross Cemetery; 5061 Harding Hwy, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
