Dabney, Michael, - 57, of Galloway, was born April 10, 1962, in Atlantic City, to Lucy Mae (nee' Bailey) and John Nathaniel Dabney. Michael passed away August 31, 2019. He was self-employed as a computer consultant. Michael Graduated from Davis and Elkins College in Elkins, West Virginia, where he earned a bachelor's degree in Computer Science. He was an avid Los Angeles Rams and New York Mets fan. He also was a skilled chess player, winning numerous chess tournaments as a teenager. Michael is survived by: his son, Bobby Dabney; brothers, Daryl, Eric (Michelle) and Anthony (Sharon) Dabney; lifetime best friend, Kenny Robinson; and a host of other family and friends. Memorial services will be 11AM, Saturday, September 14, 2019, Shiloh Baptist Church, 701 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10:30AM. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Atlantic City is getting a supermarket. Can the resort keep it?
-
After pedestrian death, EHT residents frustrated with pike lighting
-
'Celebrate America Parade' coming to Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday
-
UPDATE: Second power outage resolved in Cape May County
-
State finds Pleasantville schools' half-days too short
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
STEP REPAIRS Brick, Concrete, Repointing. Pavers & Chimney. Insured & Licensed 609-2…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.