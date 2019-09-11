Dabney, Michael, - 57, of Galloway, was born April 10, 1962, in Atlantic City, to Lucy Mae (nee' Bailey) and John Nathaniel Dabney. Michael passed away August 31, 2019. He was self-employed as a computer consultant. Michael Graduated from Davis and Elkins College in Elkins, West Virginia, where he earned a bachelor's degree in Computer Science. He was an avid Los Angeles Rams and New York Mets fan. He also was a skilled chess player, winning numerous chess tournaments as a teenager. Michael is survived by: his son, Bobby Dabney; brothers, Daryl, Eric (Michelle) and Anthony (Sharon) Dabney; lifetime best friend, Kenny Robinson; and a host of other family and friends. Memorial services will be 11AM, Saturday, September 14, 2019, Shiloh Baptist Church, 701 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10:30AM. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

