Dafejjimue, Leigh Ann, - 54 Years, of Pleasantville, Leigh was born May 7, 1966, to Gertrude R. Pettus and James A. Williams Sr. She went home to her heavenly father on June 13, 2020. Leigh attended the Pleasantville School system, graduating from Pleasantville High School with the Class of 1984. Leigh worked at various casinos as a Cashier Supervisor and in Central Reservations at Showboat Casino/Hotel. Leigh started her career with Atlantic County Government on August 23, 2004, in the Pleasantville office. She made many friends and bonds that would last until her passing. When the offices moved to Atlantic City, she continued her career as a Human Service Specialist 3 working in the General Assistance Unit. Leigh married Roland Dafejimue and from this union came the loves of her life, her two wonderful sons, Dominic and Sean. Leigh was one of the most giving, thoughtful, and kind people you could ever meet. Leigh loved to shop, with thrift stores and dollar stores being her favorite. Leigh loved dressing up and was known as a stylish dresser. Leigh was a movie buff, comedies being her favorite. Her favorite movie of all time was, "Crooklyn", followed by "The Five Heartbeats and "The Temptations". Leigh leaves to cherish her awesome memory; Her husband Roland, her two sons Dominic and Sean, Her mother and best friend Gertrude Pettus, granddaughter Layla Dafejimue, Siblings; Deborah A. Parker (Dewane), Boyd E. Pettus (Phyllis), Lisa G. Pettus, Robbie E. Pettus, Joann Brown, Elizabeth Epps, Anthony Williams, her granddaughter's mother, Lesley Hernandez-Rivera, Nieces, Leilia Danielle, Whitney, Taylor, and Alelia Pettus. Nephews, Boyd, and James Pettus. And a host of family, close friends, and coworkers who will miss her dearly Due to Covid-19, services were private, entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home, 414 So Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232. A memorial to celebrate Leigh's life will be held at a later date.
