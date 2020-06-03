D'Agostino Jr., Anthony, - 86, of Galloway Twp., loving and respected Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather passed away peacefully May 30, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Anthony attended Mullica and Egg Harbor City Schools and was retired from the local Business Cards Tomorrow plant, which he opened with the help of his wife and sons. He also worked for Citation Plastics, Wheaton Plastics, and The Better Built Door Company. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Egg Harbor City, South Jersey Printers Association, Army National Guard, National Rifle Association, and Boy Scout Troop 46. He leaves his wife of 63 years, Madeline (Gross) D'Agostino, and his sons, James D'Agostino and his wife Janice (Citrangolo) of Mount Laurel, NJ and Brian D'Agostino and his wife Diane (Mitzel) of Galloway, NJ. Also three grandchildren, Karen D'Agostino, her fiancé Douglas Foster and their son Ryan, Nicole D'Agostino, Brianna D'Agostino, and many nieces and nephews. Anthony was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony Sr. and Anna Marie D'Agostino, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law David Gross, Louis Gross, Rita Redden, and Sandra Tilley. Funeral services are private due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Arrangements entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, Egg Harbor City, 609-965-0357. Condolences may be left at wimbergfuneralhome.com. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

