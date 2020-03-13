Daidone, John Jay, - 64, of Ellenton, FL died on March 7, 2020. John is survived by his parents, sister Catherine, brother Charlie, 3 children and 4 grandchildren. John sold cars most of his life and loved to play golf. No service, in lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice.

