Dailey, Beth M. (Calabrese) , - 69, of Absecon, NJ passed away May 29, 2019 with her loving son, Andrew by her side. She is survived by her father Charles Calabrese, sister Jeanne Drias, her sons Scott Dailey, Andrew Dailey (Maura) and grandchildren Hannah and Thomas. Beth really loved her role as mom mom and would show pictures and brag about them to anyone she would come in contact with. Beth will be remembered for her extreme generosity as she loved volunteering at a local nursing home every Sunday and at the Food Bank where she won an award for Outstanding Dedication. She will be remembered by her wonderful group of friends that she surrounded herself with over the years and helped her immensely. Beth was extremely talented in sewing, baking, and all sorts of crafts which she sold in local shops and craft shows. She will be remembered for her strength through adversity and kindness towards others. The family will hold a celebration of life for close friends in the future. In lieu of flowers please donate to the food bank or American Cancer Society.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.