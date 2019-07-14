Dailey, George J., - 85, of Avalon, and formerly of Gloucester City, NJ passed away on July 6, 2019, at his home in Fort Pierce, FL. George was preceded in death by his parents and beloved wife Barbara (Schmidt) Dailey. He is survived by his second wife Lois, sons Carl (Patti) Dailey and Gary Dailey, stepdaughters Susan Cannon and Sherry (Dale) Cyr, stepson Wayne (Maryanne) McPherson, sister Carolyn Kinkler, grandsons Kyle and Ryan Dailey and also many loving step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. George was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to all. He was employed for over 40 years at Bell Telephone, was a member of the Collingswood Cloud Masonic Lodge #101 and proudly served his country as a member of the US Army. George loved antique cars, fishing, boating and spending time with his family and friends in Avalon. He was always there to help anyone in need and quickly became a friend. A special thank you to Treasure Coast Hospice Dove Team in Florida and Susan Cannon for their loving care and support during his illness. Visitation will be Friday, July 19, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at ETHERINGTON-CRERAN FUNERAL HOME, 700 POWELL ST., GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ. George's Memorial Service will be held 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers his family has requested memorial donations be made to the Treasure Coast Hospice, (www.treasurehealth.org), The Humane Society, (www.humanesociety.org) or The American Cancer Society, (www.donate3.cancer.org). Memories and condolences may be shares with the family at www.etheringtonfh.
