Dainton, Ronald F., - 80, of Wildwood Crest, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. He was born on April 8, 1939, in Chester, PA to Leslie and Evelyn Dainton. Ronald lived in East Brunswick, NJ, and South Windsor, CT, but loved his retirement home in Wildwood Crest where he enjoyed the beach and fishing, as well as playing poker with his buddies. Ron graduated from St. James High School in 1957 and Villanova University in 1962. He joined the Navy in 1963 and was a Chaplain's Assistant on the U.S.S. Essex. After leaving the Navy he worked for Union Carbide in New York City before transferring to East Hartford, CT. He retired from First Brands Corporation in 1998 as a Vice President of Human Resources. Ron is survived by his loving wife, Joan, and four incredible children: Marianne (Scott) of Philadelphia; Ronald Jr. (Kerry) of Waynesboro, PA; Gary (Celeste) of Williamstown, NJ; and Gregg (Danielle) of Mays Landing. He is also survived by five wonderful granddaughters, Marlyse (Alex), Emma, Katerina, Alexa, and Elizabeth; his beloved brother and best friend, Robert (Joan) Dainton; his caring sister-in-law Marie Spain; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, October. 12th at the Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ where friends may call from 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Holy Redeemer Homecare and Hospice, 1801 Rt. 9 North, Swainton, NJ 08210. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
