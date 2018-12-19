Daleo, Anthony "Tony/Purp", - It is with great sadness that the family of Anthony Daleo announces his passing. Anthony, 89, of Little Egg Harbor passed away December 15, 2018, after a long illness. Antoinette, his adoring wife of 64 years, was by his side when he drifted off to be with the Lord. Born in Lodi, NJ, he moved to Washington Township in 1970 before settling in Little Egg Harbor in 1976. Anthony served proudly in the US Army during the Korean War. Anthony was predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Anna Daleo of Lodi, NJ, brother John Daleo and sister Mary DiBenedetto. He is survived by his loving family, wife Antoinette, son Anthony and wife Debra, daughter Annamarie Jones and husband Mike, daughter Fannie Panico and husband Steve, and son August and wife Deborah; sisters, Josephine Maglionico and Grace Ruffino. He will also be fondly remembered by his six grandchildren, Neil, David, Anthony, Michael, Augustino and Nicholas; two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Anna, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Maxwell Funeral Home located at 160 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor, NJ. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 21, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. followed by mass at St. Theresa Church at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Little Egg Harbor Twp., NJ.
