Dalessandro, Anne M. (nee Gormley), - of Ocean City, beloved wife of the late John Dalessandro, passed away on February 20, 2019 at the age of 96. Anne was born in Bellshill, Scotland of Irish parents. They emigrated, along with her brother Andrew to Philadelphia, PA in 1925 where her brother Hugh was born in 1928. After her marriage to John they moved to East Lansdowne in Delaware County where they resided until 1970. Since 1970 they have resided in Ocean City, N.J. Anne worked at the tax office for the City of Ocean City for 15 years retiring at the age of 72 to care for her father. She was predeceased by her parents Bridget and Andrew Gormley, her brothers Andrew and Hugh and her beloved husband John, her daughter-in-law Pat and her grandson Joey. Anne is survived by her 3 sons John(Maryann), Jim & Joe and her 4 daughters Marie Adams (Scott),Donna Schmitt (Rich), Nanci Blaziek (Bill) and Toni Newsome (Joe), 17 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Anne is also survived by her loving care taker Olivia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Monday morning at 11 o'clock from Our Lady of Good Counsel Church of St. Damien Parish, 40th Street at Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 9:30 am until the time of mass. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers please send donations to St Jude's Research at Box 50, Memphis, TN 38105. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
