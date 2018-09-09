Daly, Carolyn M., - , 69, of Brigantine passed away on Thursday September 6, 2018. Carolyn was born in Brooklyn NY to the late Gilbert Joseph and Virginia Genevieve DeStefano. Carolyn was formerly employed as an Administrator at Harrah's Hotel and Casino. She is survived by her beloved husband of 46 years James M. Daly, her daughter Melissa Muir and her husband Tom, her grandson Michael Daly and her brother Gilbert J. DeStefano and his wife Rose Marie. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Kathleen Daly, her niece Meaghan Thomas and her husband Sean. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass for Carolyn on Tuesday September 11, 2018 at 11AM at St Thomas Church, 331 8th Street South, Brigantine. (No visitation prior to mass.) Interment will be private. The family requests in lieu of flowers please send donations to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation at www.komen.org. To share your fondest memory for Carolyn please visit www.keatesplum.com Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
