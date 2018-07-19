Daly, Sr., John T., - 88, of Bethlehem, PA, passed away July 17, 2018. John was born in the Bronx, NY to the late John and Mona Daly. He served in the US Air Force before working as a Program Administrator for the IBM Corporation in White Plains, NY. He was predeceased by his wife Evelyn Alma Daly in 1998, his daughter Debra. A. Weier, his son-in-law George William Farr, a brother Robert Daly, sister Anne Ryan, and brother James Daly. John is survived by his children: Linda S. Farr of Brewster, NY, Nancy C. Stehr and husband Gerald of Lebanon PA, Karen J. Minniefield and husband Sigfried of Middletown, NY, John T. Daly, Jr. and wife Gloria of Albany, NY, Evelyn M. Visperas and husband Mario of Bethlehem, PA, a sister Madeline Hanrahan of Santa Barbara, CA, sister Eileen Martin of Lakewood, NJ, brother Thomas Daly and wife Terri of Manchester, NJ. He will also be lovingly remembered by 13 Grandchildren, 8 Great Grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing will be from 1 to 2 p.m. and service will follow at 2 p.m. Donations may be made in his name to the National Kidney Foundation. Interment will be at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
