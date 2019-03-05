Damiano, Anthony F., - 86, of Linwood passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at The Shores in Ocean City, NJ where he had been residing. Born to parents Josephine LoPresti and Carmelo Damiano, Anthony grew up in the "Ducktown" area of Atlantic City. He was a 1950 graduate of Atlantic City High School and a 1954 graduate of St. Joe's University in Philadelphia where he earned a degree in Physics. He began working for RCA in Camden and later began his lifelong career as an Engineer for the FAA Tech Center (formerly NAFEC) in Pomona NJ. He met the love of his life, Laura Foglietta, and they married in 1957 and moved to Ventnor where they raised their family. Anthony loved music and had a beautiful singing voice. He was a cantor and a choir member at both St. James in Ventnor and St. Bernadette's in Northfield. He also sang with many local choirs including the Jubilate Deo Chorale and Orchestra, travelling with them to perform at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York. Anthony is predeceased by his wife Laura (Foglietta) Damiano and his brother Joseph Damiano. He is survived by his son Carl Damiano, daughter Eva Dawson (Vic) and grandson David Rizzo (Victoria). A funeral mass will be held on Thursday March 7, 2019 at 10am at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish in Northfield, NJ. Friends may call beginning at 9am. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to a charity that is near to your heart. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
