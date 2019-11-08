Damiano, Nicholas (Nicky), III, - 40, of Mays Landing, passed away accidentally at home on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Nicky was born and raised in Galloway Township and attended Galloway Township Public Schools, Absegami High School and Atlantic County Vocational School. He was a talented, kind and compassionate man. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was quick to help when needed. Nicky was amazing at whatever he set his mind to. His mechanical skills developed at a very young age when he began to tinker and take things apart. He ultimately became a skilled auto mechanic, computer/technology wiz and a great cook. He worked for years as a skilled flooring installer with his father before starting his own business "Custom Tile and Marble by Nick" He was presently employed by INTEX Millwork Solutions LLC. Nicky leaves behind to cherish and hold memories close, his loving & supportive mother, Margie (Mohn) Woerner and step-father, Neil A. Woerner Jr; maternal grandmother, Magdalen Millar Mohn, who has lost her "Bigger"; maternal grandfather, Robert L Mohn (Judith); siblings, Morgan Troupe (Rob), A. Shane Troupe, Lauren Damiano; step-siblings, Neil A. Woerner III (Yasmin), Brian Woerner (Stacie), Lindsey Woerner; his nieces and nephews, Jayliana, Cash, Cooper, Riley, Robert, Jenelle; aunts and uncles; Marilyn Ryan, Anna(Risa) Lessard, Mary Ann Torres, Magdalen Bradley (William), Dawn Tees, Jennifer Zunic (John), Kelly Cassella (Adam), Jack Ryan, Steve Lessard, Jay Torres, Glen Tees, Joe Crowe, Jim Seery, Robert Damiano, Vivian Fiorentino (Jean); and cousins, Robert, Tara, Marilyn, Nichole, James, Kevin, Jayson, Melissa, Matthew, Michael, Owen, Cara, Christopher, Johnathan, Scott, Zachary, Levi, Patrick, Kevin, Remy, Adriana, Giuliana and Pascale. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Nicholas Damiano, Sr. & Assunta (Suzie) Damiano; father, Nicholas Damiano, Jr.; aunts, Dorothy Mohn & Maria Seery; uncles, Robert Lee Patrick Mohn & Anthony Damiano; and his furry companion Raven. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 11th from 4:00 to 6:00 PM with a memorial service at 6:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, Egg Harbor City,609-965-0357. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nicky's name to the following organizations: Humane Society of Atlantic County www.humanesocietyac.org , Stop the Heroin at www.stoptheheroin.org.
