Damico, Anne S., - 90, of Ventnor, after 90 beautiful years, Anne passed away at home with her family at her side. Anne was born July 24, 1929 in Atlantic City, where she resided for more than 55 years before moving downbeach to Ventnor. She attended Atlantic City Public Schools and graduated Atlantic City High School Class of 1947. She worked for New Jersey Bell Telephone for 25 years until her retirement. She also worked at Resorts International Casino/ Hotel for 8 years at the concierge's desk, where she loved engaging with guests' about her beloved city. She was also a devoted volunteer for R.N.S. Cancer and Heart Foundation where she enjoyed being a part of the annual Showhouse at the Shore. Anne was her happiest when she was entertaining whether it be with family or friends she was the "hostess with the mostest".Anne's hobbies included traveling with friends and family and always loved walking on the boardwalk and a good book. She was also a great seamstress in her day. Anne is survived by her daughters, Valerie Gerner & Stephanie Galantno, both of Ventnor.3 Grandchildren, Kelly Hopkins of Florida, Tyler Francz of New Jersey, Eric Gerner of Colorado. 2 Great Grandchildren Abigail & Jacob Hopkins and many nieces and nephews. Anne was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 47 years, Samuel Damico, her daughter Leslie Damico. Her parents, Calvin and Elizabeth Shaud. Her Brothers Aloysius, Calvin & Pierce Shaud. Her sisters Leona, Alice, Marilyn, Hannah, Eve, & Gerty. Services will be private at this time. A life celebration will be held at a later date. Entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made be made to R.N.S. Cancer & Heart Foundation. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Anne Damico as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
A New York radio reporter, a party on LBI and now 2 dead from coronavirus
-
Shore Medical offers all employees voluntary layoffs amid COVID-19 revenue crunch
-
State officials report first COVID-19 death in Atlantic County
-
Mays Landing man dies in crash on Black Horse Pike
-
Host of Bridgeton gathering charged with disorderly conduct
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
EXPERT Building & Remodeling Bathrooms, kitchens, Custom Ceramic Tile, Custom Decks, Win…
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.