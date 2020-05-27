Dampf, Cecilia M. (nee Tortello), - 84, went home to the Lord on May 23, 2020. Cecilia was born in Pomona, NJ. She loved cooking and baking for her family and friends. Cecilia is predeceased in death by her husband Robert G. Dampf and sister Dolores Stoerlien. She is survived by her sons Robert, Ronald (Ruthie), Richard, and Roy; granddaughters Caitlyn (Steven), and Courtney; brother Joe II (Merle) Tortello; aunt Nancy Barbetto (nee Tortello); sisters in law Doris Core and Lorraine Roesch; and brother in law Richard Stoerlien. Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish or the American Heart Association. Entombment will be private at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
