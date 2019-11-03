Danenberg, Charles, - 86, of Cherry Hill, NJ, Nov. 2, 2019, formerly of Margate, NJ and Boynton Beach, FL. Husband of Suzanne Danenberg. Father of Debra (Paul) Alper, Nadine (Scott) Downie, and Carol Danenberg. Grandfather of Rachel (Graham), Steven (Liz), Sara and Leah. Great-grandfather of Asher. Brother of the late Doris, the late Elaine, and the late Arthur. Charlie was the CFO of Spencer Gifts for 25 years until his retirement. He was a proud Veteran of the Korean War. Charlie was a member and Treasurer of the Margate Fishing Pier for over 30 years. He was a member and Treasurer of Beth El Synagogue and was also involved in the Men's Club. He loved to travel with his wife Suzanne, playing golf and spending time with his family. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Mon. beginning 2:00 PM at Beth Kehillah Cem., Egg Harbor Twp., NJ. Contributions in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org or any charity that benefits veterans. PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS Cherry Hill, NJ 800-262-9442
