DANIELS, RHONDA, - passed away Feb 6, 2019, born April 3, 1935, in Hartford Connecticut, Rhonda moved to Atlantic City at the age of 7 and married Leslie Daniels in 1952. They resided in Ventnor Heights in 1968 and then to Brigantine and lastly Margate where Leslie passed in 2000. Rhonda loved the beaches and the boardwalk. She worked as a successful real estate agent for over 30 years. She moved to Los Angeles, CA to be with her son, Rob, daughter in law, Lynne and grandson, Chasen where she continued to enjoy the beach but also the CA weather. She is survived by her sons Robert, Steven & Marc and 4 grandchildren. Her death was from natural causes. The celebration of her life will be held in Malibu, CA.
