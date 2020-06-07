Danzenbaker, Sylvie Madeleine, - aged 93, died 31 May, 2020, in her residence in Pleasantville, NJ. She was born on 21 June, 1926, in Northampton, England, and lived in Orleans, France, then Boston, MA, then Tehran, Iran, and Springfield VA before settling in Linwood, NJ in 1964. She is survived by sons John Michael and his wife Lee, and James Christian. She was predeceased by her husband of over 50 years John DuBree Danzenbaker, parents John and Madeleine Collier and sister Josée Marianne Collier. Her many interests included travelling, photography, gardening, classical music and quilting. The memorial service will be scheduled when circumstances allow. Burial will be at Veterans Cemetery, Estelle Manor, NJ. Donations, if wished, may go to Covenant House, Atlantic City, NJ, or to Doctors without Borders. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
