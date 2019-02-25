Dare, Martha Virginia (nee Buonavolta), - 93, of Linwood, NJ, Martha was born in Philadelphia shortly before the Great Depression. As a young woman, she worked as a medical secretary to a group of groundbreaking pediatric surgeons (including C. Everett Koop) at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Circumstances forced her into a role not many women of the 1950s and early 60s tackled: that of single parent. Her daughter Karen remembers her as an attentive parent who not only worked to help support them but extended herself to foster Karen's diverse interests. In 1966, she met and married her second husband, James A. Dare. With him, she owned and operated several motels in Wildwood and Cape May, retiring in 1999. She was a member of the Wildwood Civic Club, Colony Club of Ocean City, and Antonio Meucci Lodge of Northfield. Her volunteer work included service at Burdette Tomlin Memorial Hospital and with Literacy Volunteers of America. She also served on the board of directors of Gateway Playhouse. Her spirit of service followed her to Linwood, where she was elected to the board of her new residence,The Village at Linwood. Although failing eyesight and COPD restricted her to her home in later years, her friends and neighbors remember her for her kindness, compassion, and wisdom. Anyone who needed tea and sympathy knew she only had to show up at Martha's door to receive the benefit of Martha's time and vast experience. She is survived by Karen, Karen's husband Paul Webb, and their son Zayne as well as her much loved step-daughters Susan Loerzel and Deborah O'Malley and their families and nephews Fred and Chris Buonavolta and their families. Her funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 27, at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225 at 11 a.m. Inurnment will follow the service at Grace Lutheran Church Somers Point, NJ . The family will be happy to receive well-wishers from 10-11 a.m. Martha's friends are invited to bring stories of her to share. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or the New Jersey Federation for the Blind.
