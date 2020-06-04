Darmstadter, Mildred, - 99, of Vineland, Mildred Darmstadter (nee Clark), 99, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Thursday morning May 21, 2020 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Mildred was born & raised in Millville and was a longtime Vineland city resident. She was the daughter of the late Mildred (Livermore) & Herschel Clark and the wife of the late Leo J. Darmstadter, Sr. who died in 1987. Before retiring, Mildred was employed as an Associate Manager for Prudential Insurance Co. of Millville, NJ. Mildred was a longtime member of the South Vineland United Methodist Church and had enjoyed playing the piano for a number of years. In addition to playing in several churches Mildred also enjoyed entertaining with her talented piano skills travelling to several school & numerous social groups in the area over the years. Mildred also enjoyed going to Florida and visiting Walt Disney World and was well versed in handling travel arrangements to one of her favorite destinations. Mildred was the Valedictorian of Millville High School Class of 1938. She was a member and the 1st Female President of the Millville Old Timers and was also a member & Past President of Soroptomist. She was an honorary member & contributor for the National Junior Honor Society, Deerfield Twp. Chapter. The family would like to especially Thank the staff for the care & support they provided to Mildred at Spring Oaks Sunbridge Unit She is survived by 2 children; Son Leo J. Darmstadter, Jr & wife Betty, Daughter; Kay Romanik & husband Rich, 3 grandchildren; Daria Phillips & husband Chris, Marcy Darmstadter & Leo J. Darmstadter III & wife Brooke, 7 Great grandchildren; Kyler, Trent, Alexis & Alayna, Blair, Leo J. "Jake" Darmstadter IV & Lucy. A private family funeral service will be conducted by the Pancoast Funeral Home with burial in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Millville, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the S.J. Reg. Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Dr., Vineland, NJ 08360 or to the Vineland Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, NJ 08360. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Dolores Hoffman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
LIVE UPDATES: Brigantine shuts beach for overcrowding
-
Atlantic City enacts 7 p.m. curfew through June 8 after looting, vandalism follow peaceful protest
-
‘I am afraid’: Casino workers keep heads up but still worried after two months sans jobs
-
Atlantic City enacts curfew as protest gives way to 'criminal activity'
-
Gilchrist Restaurant goes back to take-out, to reopen in-house dining June 15
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
Tractor work, Demolition, Stone driveways, Brush/Trash Removal, House cleanups, Tree work. W…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.