Darpino, Reverend William Peter, - of Galloway, passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 24, 2019 at home, surrounded by his family. He believed in hard work, respect for all people, and the saving grace of Jesus Christ. He attended Baptist Bible College in Clark Summit, Pennsylvania. Bill traveled around the world preaching the good news of God's love and lived out that love every day with his family and friends. He worked with two of his sons at Victory Farms. He started his career at Howard's florist in Vestal, New York working with his father-in-law and then moved to Medford Nursery where he made life-long friends. After working for other people, Bill followed his dream of starting his own company with his family. He turned his passion and skill for plants and landscaping into a legacy. Bill served faithfully as an elder in the churches that he attended. He officiated many wedding, baptisms, and funerals and marked each occasion with love. His close walk with God helped speak with wisdom. Bill led his family and community with logistical excellence and graceful truth. Bill was predeceased by his mother, Ethel Darpino, his father-in-law and friend, Howard Potts and his grandson, Judah Darpino. He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah of 49 years; lovingly remembered by his children, William and Kelly, Joan and Mark, Tobey and Sarah, Noelle and Omid, and Anthony and Emily, his father, Roy Darpino; his siblings, Edward and Nancy, Valerie and Don, and Teresa and Dan; and his grandchildren, Joshua and Brittany, Julie, Leila and AJ, JC and Kayla, Robert, Emma, Elijah, Jeremiah, Anna, Caleb, Parisa, Elika, Penelope, Finnegan, Mischa, and Beau; and his great grandchildren, Leona and Owen. Bill's family was his joy and he worked with great love, dedication, and commitment to be a father to many. We will miss him every day. There will be a gathering for friends and family on Saturday May 4th from 1pm-4pm with a service honoring his memory to follow at 4pm at Beacon Church, 420 South Sixth Ave. in Galloway, NJ. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home 211 E Great Creek Rd. Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
