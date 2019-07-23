Dato, Sharon G., - 68, of Galloway, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, while surrounded by loved ones. Sharon attended the local catholic schools and later graduated from Atlantic City High School. Sharon was last employed by Bally's Casino, where she gave 15 years of dedicated service in the credit department until retirement. Sharon was preceded in death by her father, Samuel O. Dato. She leaves to cherish her precious memories; her mother, Beatrice G. Dato; her only brother, Michael S. Dato; her devoted children, Tara N. Dato, Samantha Jo Dato and Damon Haddock; her five grandchildren, Da'meir Haddock, Ka'meira Haddock, Karter Davis, Sani' Harper and her oldest granddaughter Tracy J. Parker "Putt-Putt"; her special nephew, Lamar Holloway; and a host of other loving family members and friends. Memorial Services and a repast will be held from 11AM until 3PM on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the All Wars Memorial Bldg, 1510 Adriatic Avenue, Atlantic City. Arrangements by Covington Funeral Home, Atco.
