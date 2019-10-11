Daubenspeck, Marie E. (nee Gaburo), - 78, of Newfield, NJ passed away early Thursday morning October 10, 2019, at home where she had been under the care of family & hospice. Marie was born & raised in Landisville and was a lifelong area resident. She was the daughter of the late Amanda (Long) & Guido Gaburo. She was also predeceased by her husband James in 2013 as well as her grandson Matthew James Daubenspeck & brother's George & Emile Gaburo. Before retiring in July 2013 with 54 yrs of service, Marie was employed by the Buena Regional School District. She was a graduate of Vineland High School. Marie was a member of the Newfield United Methodist Church where she was active in United Methodist Women, Financial Secretary, Choir, and Red Hats She is survived by her 5 children; James (Barbara) Daubenspeck, Richard (Cathy) Daubenspeck, Amanda Hudson, Jennifer (Scott) Knox, Sharon (Joe) Daubenspeck. Grandchildren; Ted, Sam, Ben, Aaron, Hannah, Destiny, Amber, Madison, Andrew & Candice. Great Granddaughter Catalina. Sister; Sallie (Steve) Straga, Brothers; Charles (Amelia) & Tom Gaburo Brother & sister-in-laws; Charles H. Daubenspeck Sr. & Evelyn Gaburo as well as many nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends will be received on Sunday evening from 6:30-9:00 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ & again on Monday morning from 10:00-11:00 AM at the Newfield United Methodist Church, 106 Columbia Ave., Newfield, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM. Burial will be in the Friendship Cemetery, Landisville, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Newfield U.M. Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 408, Newfield, NJ 08344. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
