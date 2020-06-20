Davenport, Barry K., - 58, of Somers Point, born June 23, 1961 to the late Yvonne Davenport-Flood and the late Filbert Davenport. He died June 11, 2020 due to Leukemia Barry attended Atlantic City Public Schools. He is preceded in death by his son, Donta Davenport; granddaughter, Nassata Williams Preston; brother, Eric Davenport (Kara); sisters, Benita Brown and Robin Davenport. He's survived by daughters Tasha Williams and Danayah Davenport and son Malcolm Leonard, siblings; Carol Keith (Angela), Stefan (Carolyn), Tamara (Late BJ), Cheryl (Latelance), Lisha. Seven grandchildren host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be determined by family. Arrangements by www.adams-perfect.com
