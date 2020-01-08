Davenport, Clayton James, - 87, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away at home on January 6 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Irvington, NJ to the late Clayton Davenport and Eva Armstrong. He served in the U.S. Navy. A graduate of Upsala College in East Orange, NJ and graduate studies at Seton Hall in South Orange, NJ. He worked as a parole officer for the State of New Jersey. Clayton was an avid volunteer: coaching EHT baseball, serving on the Egg Harbor Township school board and the EHT Kiwanis. Egg Harbor Township honored him naming the Clayton J. Davenport school after him for his many years of service. He is predeceased by his parents and his sister Frances. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Charlotte Goode Davenport; his son Scott Davenport (Terry); his daughter Karen Schwanzer (Lawrence); grandchildren Joshua Davenport (Samantha), Nicholas Davenport (Kristin), Dr. Travis Schwanzer, Taylor Schwanzer and his great grandchildren Dylan, Paisley, Blake and Jase. A special thank you to the girls from hospice. A viewing will be held on Friday January 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225 followed by a burial at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com.
