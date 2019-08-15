Davenport, Dante Anthony "Bubba", - 13, of Edwardsville, PA, received his angel wings on August 09, 2019 at Childrens Hospital of Pennsylvania, and is now with our heavenly father." Bubba" or Anthony as he was affectionately called by family and friends was going to the 8th grade. Dante loved lego building, all sports, quad copters, swimming, a natural-born aquatic figure. He had what he called a hungry dance enjoying every little morsel of food. He was a jokester with a genuine heartthat could feel almost what you were feeling. He was humorous and witty and a hectic of a baker which he proved when he made his mother's three-tier wedding cake! To know him is to love him. He will be sadly missed by his mother Daniella Counts Jacobs, father Barry Davenport, step-father James U. Jacobs, siblings Janayah Davenport, Tasha Williams and Malcolm Lenard, grandparents maternal Joan Ann Malarkey, Monetta Duncan Miller; deceased paternal grandparents Yvonne Filbert Davenport and maternal grandparent Harold Counts, deceased niece Vassata Pressley Williams A viewing service will be held on Friday evening, August 16, 2019, from 7PM until 9PM at Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-9994. Also on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church 353 South New Road, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 from 9 AM until the time of service at 11 AM. Burial: Private.
