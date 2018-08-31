Davenport, Eric Lee (Bambi), - 68, of Egg Harbor Township, was born on May 28, 1950 to the late Filbert and Yvonne Davenport, passed away on August 25, 2018. Eric graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1969. He played for the Atlantic City Vikings, also in the Senior Play where he played the lead role in "Bye Bye Birdie". He attended Johnson C. Smith and Montclair State. He worked for Miller's Mens and Boys Store for over thirty years. He also worked for Caesar's Casino for over ten years. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Kara Catino Davenport; his son Amin Washington and his two daughters, April Thavisack and Kara Sun; his step son Jon Yagmouroian; eight grandchildren. Eric had nine sisters and brothers; Carol, Benita, Keith (Angela), SteFan (Carolyn), Tamara, Cheryl, Robin (deceased), Barry and Lisha. He also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews, special nephew, Jamie and niece, Nikki (Greg), cousins and in-laws. There will be a celebration of Eric's life at the Borgata Casino (Central Conference Center), on September 9, 2018, Sunday, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Eric loved his Cowboys. Please wear Blue and White or Cowboys Jersey. Arrangements are entrusted to and written condolences may be sent to: www.Adams-Perfect.com.
Dear Kara, Carol and Family; on behalf of the ACHS Class of 1969 and myself; accept our heartfelt condolences over the loss of Eric(Bambi) Davenport. A kind and sweeter person; we will be hard pressed to find, ever! May his soul be at peace and may God grant you and yours comfort and strength at this time of bereavement. Sincerely, Sharon Waters-Pratt; ACHS Class of 1969
