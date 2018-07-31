Davenport, Jay M., - of the Mizpah Community (lifetime member), was born September 1, 1958 and left this world peacefully, July 26, 2018 to be with his father Harry, mother Margaret, and brothers Harry and Eric. Jay is survived by his wife Kelly; sons Jay (Jamie), Danny, and Anthony; daughter-in-law Brittany; daughters Courtney and Caitlyn; his sister Sandy; grandchildren: Allie, Margaret, Riley, and Grace Lee; nieces Eriana and Kennedy; aunt and uncle Dawn and John Groblewsky; and his extended family: aunts, uncles, cousins, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, and the loving firehouse family. Jay drove for Barrett Asphalt for over 30 years and was a life-time member of the Mizpah Fire Company and their former Chief. Jay was involved in the NJ State Forest Fire Service. Jay gave many years of service to his community. #MIZPAHSTRONG! A repast will be held on Saturday, August 4th at 12 pm at the Mizpah Fire Hall, 6478 DeHirsch Ave., Mizpah, NJ 08342. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, NJ 08330 (Condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
