Davenport , Yvonne, - 83, of Brighton, MI, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, August 29, 2018. She was born Sept. 7, 1934 in Nesco, NJ to Robert P. and Mary Alice (Ford) Stewart. On June 13, 1951 she married Walter Davenport. He preceded her in death in 2014. Mrs. Davenport was a homemaker who enjoyed traveling with her husband to antique car shows and taking trips in their plane all over the U.S. Surviving are daughters Geraldine Treder of Brighton and Wendy (Mark) Whalen of Fenton, three grandchildren and seven great grand children. The family will receive friends Saturday September 8, 2018 from 11:00 1:00 P.M. at the Keehn Funeral Home 706 West Main Street, Brighton, Michigan (810) 229-9871.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.