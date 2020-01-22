Davey, Catherine F., "Kitty", - 85, of Villas, passed away on Saturday, January 18th, 2020. Formerly of South Philadelphia, Catherine has been an area resident for 20 years. Prior to moving to the area, she worked as a Bank Supervisor at PNC Bank, and locally at the Mossbrooks Tire & Auto Center in Court House for several years. She was a parishioner of the St. John Neumann Parish, and volunteered at the St. Raymonds Gift Shop. Catherine is survived by her children Susan (Chris) Kane and Michael (Maria) Davey, 6 grandsons, 1 granddaughter, and 5 great-grandchildren, and brother Bill (Alice) Johnston. She is predeceased by her husband Michael ("Buddy", 2012), and sister Dolores Kelly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Friday, January 24, 2020, at the St. John Neumann Parish, St. John of God Church, 680 Townbank Rd, N Cape May; friends may call prior to mass from 9:45 am-10:45 am. Interment will immediately follow service at Cold Spring Cemetery, 780 Seashore Rd, Cape May, NJ 08204. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

