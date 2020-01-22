Davey, Catherine F., "Kitty", - 85, of Villas, passed away on Saturday, January 18th, 2020. Formerly of South Philadelphia, Catherine has been an area resident for 20 years. Prior to moving to the area, she worked as a Bank Supervisor at PNC Bank, and locally at the Mossbrooks Tire & Auto Center in Court House for several years. She was a parishioner of the St. John Neumann Parish, and volunteered at the St. Raymonds Gift Shop. Catherine is survived by her children Susan (Chris) Kane and Michael (Maria) Davey, 6 grandsons, 1 granddaughter, and 5 great-grandchildren, and brother Bill (Alice) Johnston. She is predeceased by her husband Michael ("Buddy", 2012), and sister Dolores Kelly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Friday, January 24, 2020, at the St. John Neumann Parish, St. John of God Church, 680 Townbank Rd, N Cape May; friends may call prior to mass from 9:45 am-10:45 am. Interment will immediately follow service at Cold Spring Cemetery, 780 Seashore Rd, Cape May, NJ 08204. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Catherine Davey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.